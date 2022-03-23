Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspection

CPO’s on pace for record sales in 2022
By Sandra Jones
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV -Certified pre-owned vehicles are a hot ticket with sales forecast to break records in 2022, and with the demand skyrocketing, dealers are pushing to sell them for top-dollar.

According to Edmunds, an auto information website, certified pre-owned vehicles average around $1,600 more than the cost of other used vehicles

“These are generally newer vehicles with lower miles compared to your standard used vehicle,” Edmunds spokesperson Jessica Caldwell said. “So, the quality is going to be a bit higher.”

Used vehicles get the “certified pre-owned” label after a dealer or manufacturer puts it through an extensive inspection process which guarantees the vehicle is running properly and comes with a warranty.

Certified pre-owned sales topped $2.7 million in 2021, and are forecast to break $3 million in 2022, according to Cox Automotive, an auto industry website.

However, Maryland-based Consumer attorney Daniel Whitney, Jr., said in his experience certified pre-owned doesn’t always mean the top of the line.

“We as a society have been conditioned by manufacturers to think that a certified pre-owned car is going to be of significantly better quality than just a regular used car,” Whitney, Jr., said.

Whitney, Jr., has sued several car dealerships for selling certified pre-owned vehicles with a history of performance issues, despite having clean inspections.

“It might say something like no rear-end damage, no structural damage. Well, come to find out that damage actually exists on the car,” Whitney, Jr., said. “So, what we have then is either a negligent inspection or perhaps that box was checked even knowing there was a problem.”

That’s why Caldwell says you have to be cautious and know what you’re buying.

“There’s so many resources out there for you now to check prices. So, I think you need to look at the mileage driven, the condition of the used vehicle, and look at what current market conditions are,” Caldwell said.

So, before you purchase a Certified Pre-owned vehicle, experts suggest doing this:

  • Demand to see the vehicle’s title
  • Get a car history report from the dealer
  • Have a mechanic inspect it
  • Make sure you can get a refund on your deposit

If you think a car dealer is breaking the rules, file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission by calling 1-877-FTC-HELP or contact your state Attorney General’s office or Consumer Protection office.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a Moderate Risk for severe weather towards our south today.
Your need to knows about today’s severe weather, flash flooding threat
A full list of closings and delays across the Tennessee Valley
See a full list of Tennessee Valley schools announcing early dismissals, canceled activities
Andrew Landers
One person dead following fatal stabbing in Marshall County
The child is a student at HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary School.
Athens City School student left unattended at Nashville Zoo
Trump slams Brooks in Wednesday morning statement

Latest News

WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
New apprenticeship program to address nursing shortage in Alabama
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Louisiana digging out after tornadoes plow through homes
FILE - Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, on...
Madeleine Albright, 1st female US secretary of state, dies
The justices sent the case back to the Wisconsin Supreme Court saying its members are 'free to...
Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps
The site where an 800-room luxury hotel will be built alongside the Broward County Convention...
Pandemic relief money spent on hotel, ballpark, ski slopes