Caregivers charged in death of a patient who was beaten with a board

Anthony Freeman (left) and Brenda Hightower (right) were indicted for the death of a patient.
Anthony Freeman (left) and Brenda Hightower (right) were indicted for the death of a patient.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORDOVA, Tenn. (Gray News) – The owner and a caregiver of an adult home facility in Tennessee have been indicted for an abusive death of a patient.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, a 59-year-old woman was found dead in her metal-frame hospital bed with blunt force injuries and cuts on her body in June 2020.

Surveillance video showed the woman falling out of bed and then Anthony Freeman beating her with a board for more than two hours, the DA’s Office said.

Freeman eventually put the woman back into bed and cleaned up the area where he had beaten her.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a grand jury returned indictments this month charging Freeman with first-degree murder, aggravated neglect of a vulnerable adult, vulnerable adult abuse and tampering with evidence.

Brenda Hightower, the owner of the adult home, was also indicted with first-degree murder, aggravated neglect of a vulnerable adult, vulnerable adult abuse and financial exploitation of a vulnerable person.

