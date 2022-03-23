Deals
Attorney General Steve Marshall to testify before Senate Judiciary Committee nomination hearing of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will testify Thursday before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee nomination hearing of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the U.S. Supreme Court nominee.

Marshall, who is scheduled to lead the third panel during the hearing on March 24, 2022, will speak about the significance of the United States Supreme Court with regard to public safety, law and order, and the criminal-justice system.

A link to video coverage of the hearing appears on the committee website.

