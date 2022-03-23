Athens City School student left unattended at Nashville Zoo

NASHVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens City School student that was on a school trip to the Nashville Zoo on Monday was left at the zoo for hours after not being able to find their group.

The HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary School student reportedly approached a zoo employee saying they couldn’t find their group. According to zoo officials, the staff followed “Lost Child Protocol” and kept the child in the care of zoo management until the school group or parent was located.

After a few hours, parents of the student picked them up safely.

This story will be updated once more details are released.

