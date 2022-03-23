Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Amber Alert: 3-month-old missing in Wisconsin

An Amber Alert was issued for Anthony L. Crudup Jr., a 3-month-old boy missing from Milwaukee....
An Amber Alert was issued for Anthony L. Crudup Jr., a 3-month-old boy missing from Milwaukee. Police believe he may be with Vonaisha Washington, 15.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (Gray News) - Officials in Wisconsin issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday for a missing 3-month-old boy.

Anthony L. Crudup Jr. was last seen in the 4300 block of West Marion Street in Milwaukee around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Law enforcement officials believe he may be with Vonaisha Washington, a 15-year-old girl last seen traveling on foot.

Vonaisha has no relationship to Anthony, the alert stated.

Anthony was last seen wearing a light blue and dark blue with white design two-piece sweatsuit.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a Moderate Risk for severe weather towards our south today.
Your need to knows about today’s severe weather, flash flooding threat
A full list of closings and delays across the Tennessee Valley
See a full list of Tennessee Valley schools announcing early dismissals, canceled activities
Andrew Landers
One person dead following fatal stabbing in Marshall County
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say
The child is a student at HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary School.
Athens City School student left unattended at Nashville Zoo

Latest News

Flooding leads to water rescues in Childersburg
Flooding leads to water rescues in Childersburg
President Joe Biden speaks Monday in Washington, D.C.
Biden seeks new sanctions, help for Ukrainians in Europe
A woman measures a window before covering it with plastic sheets in a building damaged by a...
4 weeks, still defiant: Ukraine fights into 2nd month of war
A man is Texas is grateful his elderly father survived a tornado that tore up his home....
‘He was laying there praying’: Man rides out tornado in his bed
A man is Texas is grateful his elderly father survived a tornado that tore up his home....
'He was laying there praying': Man survives reported tornado in Texas on his bed