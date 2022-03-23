Deals
3 children hurt in shooting at Arizona outlet mall

Three people were injured in a shooting at Tanger Outlets in Glendale Wednesday afternoon.
Three people were injured in a shooting at Tanger Outlets in Glendale Wednesday afternoon.(Arizona's Family)
By Arizona's Family
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Police in Arizona say at least three children were shot Wednesday afternoon at a shopping mall.

The shooting was reported in the Tanger Outlets near Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, reports Arizona’s Family.

Glendale police said in a tweet they believe there are no outstanding suspects at this time.

Austin Farr was in the food court when it happened.

“We heard what sounded like possible gunshots and then there was a ton of people came running around the corner and they were screaming, a couple of people screamed, ‘he shot somebody,’ or ‘he’s shooting,’” he said.

Farr then said he and his girlfriend took off running to the parking lot.

Police have asked businesses in the area to lock down and for people to stay out of the area. A staging area has been set up for people who have loved ones in the store to wait.

