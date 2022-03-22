Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

A third dog will be joining the Huntsville Hospital

A new dog will be joining the Huntsville Hospital team
A new dog will be joining the Huntsville Hospital team(Huntsville Hospital Foundation)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After seeing improved patient outcomes and positive feedback since launching the Canines for Coping dog program in 2019. The Huntsville Hospital Foundation announced that it will be welcoming a third dog to the program.

According to a release from the Huntsville Hospital Foundation, the third dog has been secured through Service Dogs Alabama. The new dog will begin seeing patients in April and will primarily serve palliative care patients through the Huntsville Hospital.

The two dogs currently in the program, Asteroid and Orbit, are able to deliver service based on medical goals and be present during procedures.

“The Canines for Coping program has been an incredible asset to our hospital and pediatric patients,” said Sarah Savage-Jones, president of Huntsville Hospital Foundation in a statement. “Not only do they add normalcy and warmth to the hospital setting, but they also improve outcomes like increased healing and decreased anxiety. To provide just a little bit of joy and quality of life during times of sadness and uncertainty is such a gift, and we are honored to work with donors to make this possible for our patients and caregivers.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway after body found in downtown Huntsville
Vehicle in water near Flint River Bridge
Vehicle crashes in water near Flint River Bridge in Hazel Green
Shiquita Latasha Singleton
Woman charged with attempted murder in connection to Huntsville shooting
Andrew Landers
One person dead following fatal stabbing in Marshall County
Sean Burns
Man arrested following alleged shooting in Harvest

Latest News

The Lawrence County EMA announced Tuesday that one of its outdoor warning sirens will be out of...
A Lawrence County warning siren is out of service Tuesday
Andrew Landers
One person dead following fatal stabbing in Marshall County
There is a Moderate Risk for severe weather towards our south today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Your need to knows about today’s severe weather, flash flooding threat
Cab services in Huntsville facing price increases
Cab services in Huntsville facing price increases