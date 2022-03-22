A third dog will be joining the Huntsville Hospital

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After seeing improved patient outcomes and positive feedback since launching the Canines for Coping dog program in 2019. The Huntsville Hospital Foundation announced that it will be welcoming a third dog to the program.

According to a release from the Huntsville Hospital Foundation, the third dog has been secured through Service Dogs Alabama. The new dog will begin seeing patients in April and will primarily serve palliative care patients through the Huntsville Hospital.

The two dogs currently in the program, Asteroid and Orbit, are able to deliver service based on medical goals and be present during procedures.

“The Canines for Coping program has been an incredible asset to our hospital and pediatric patients,” said Sarah Savage-Jones, president of Huntsville Hospital Foundation in a statement. “Not only do they add normalcy and warmth to the hospital setting, but they also improve outcomes like increased healing and decreased anxiety. To provide just a little bit of joy and quality of life during times of sadness and uncertainty is such a gift, and we are honored to work with donors to make this possible for our patients and caregivers.”

