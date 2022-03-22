Deals
The Nerdettes, Alabama’s all-girl robotics team, to compete in national competition

By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - While the Nerdettes sounds like a singing girl group from the sixties, it’s a actually group of young women making a name for themselves in the world of robotics.

Students from Huntsville High School and St. John Paul II Catholic High School make up the all-girl robotics team.

Recently, the team qualified to compete against 160 other teams across the world at the FIRST Tech Robotics National Championship in Houston, Texas. The competition is for middle and high school students who design and build their own robots. They’ll go head-to-head with other robots to see which one will come out on top.

The Nerdettes are the only team from Alabama to qualify. Not only are they representing the state, but they’re representing young women with hard-working minds and tenacity.

The competition runs April 20th-23rd and costs nearly $20,000 in total. To ensure the whole team is able to go with the proper equipment, they’re raising the money they need to get there.

That financial assistance will support travel, hotel, uniform, and supply expenses. Donations can be accepted through a Progress Bank account or through the GoFundMe, Support the Nerdettes Journey to Worlds. Checks for the Progress Bank account can be made to “The Nerdettes.”

