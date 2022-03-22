Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Moulton city council members stand up for employee facing termination

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - City leaders in Moulton are taking sides - the city council on one side and the mayor on the other.

Monday’s meeting got heated all over a city employee facing termination.

Last week, we told you the water superintendent is on paid leave over accusations of harassment.

The letter from the mayor states he intends to fire Jerry Johnson over accusations of threats...
The letter from the mayor states he intends to fire Jerry Johnson over accusations of threats against another city employee.(WAFF)

Jerry Johnson has been with the city for more than two decades, but a couple of weeks ago he received a letter from the Mayor of Moulton that read, “you will be terminated from your city employment.”

The letter goes into say he made threats against another city employee. However, some of the city council members I talked to tonight say he is a great person and an asset to the city. Monday’s Moulton City Council meeting was brief but emotional.

Although the topic of Jerry Johnson was not on the agenda, that didn’t stop council members from bringing it up.

Mayor Roger Weatherwax has not confirmed the potential termination to WAFF, although this letter states firing Johnson is his intent.

Councilmember Cassandra Lee tells us Johnson is a great employee, who would be difficult to replace.

“He has dedicated his life to this job. He works way beyond what is expected of him,” Lee said.

Lee also criticized the mayor on his handling of this employee and the rest of them, saying he’s not completing evaluations on city employees or maintaining personnel records.

“And I just want whoever is managing this city to take their job seriously and that means evaluations on you all, that means personnel files that need to be done. So if you’re going to run the city, you run it right,” she said.

I talked with Johnson’s attorney after the meeting. He confirms that Johnson is still on paid leave. His attorney is meeting with the mayor on Wednesday to discuss what comes next.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur murder-suicide scene
2 men dead after Sunday shooting at the Decatur Quality Inn
Treyvon Young
One injured, one charged after Saturday night shooting in Huntsville
Death investigation underway after body found in downtown Huntsville
Vehicle in water near Flint River Bridge
Vehicle crashes in water near Flint River Bridge in Hazel Green
Deandreus Marquez Smith arrested after a traffic violation leads to officers finding drugs and...
Arrest made Friday after Decatur man fails to yield for traffic violation

Latest News

Marshall County Schools
Marshall County Schools to purchase mobile classrooms
Athens City Schools
Athens City public school administrator found guilty and school fraud scheme
generic graphic
Investigators on scene of fatal stabbing in Marshall County
Danny Pitts
Former Decatur pastor faces additional sex crime charges in Tennessee