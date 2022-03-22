Marshall County Schools to purchase mobile classrooms

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County School leaders plan to purchase mobile classrooms for the next school year.

School leaders said this is all because of overcrowding. There are almost 6,000 students in Marshall County Schools, and that number is growing. Superintendent Dr. Cindy Wigley said this is causing growing pains as two schools are seeing overcrowding.

The schools in Asbury and Douglas need more room now, but funding is a problem.

“We simply do not have a sales tax base to keep up with the replacement of our aging buildings and our student growth. We do not receive sales taxes from businesses located within the city limits of our municipalities,” said Wigley.

To help alleviate overcrowding, she recommended a cheaper option, mobile classrooms.

“Until an equitable and solid sales tax base is secured for our county school district, we will continue to struggle with providing new classrooms and adequate facilities,” said Wigley.

Dr. Wigley is recommending the county purchase 26 mobile classrooms. The money would come from the federal money the school system receives.

Her biggest goal, she said, is to provide a safe environment for students and staff.

“Our need is to make sure we provide safe classrooms for our students,” said Wigley.

Wigley said they hope to have the mobile classrooms in place by the fall.

