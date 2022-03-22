Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators searching for theft suspect
Published: Mar. 22, 2022
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are seeking assistance from the public to identify a man that is a suspect in a theft.
According to investigators, the man frequents the Walmart in Hazel Green, taking things without paying for them. Investigators also said the suspect is driving a pick-up truck that has been reported stolen through the Huntsville Police Department.
If you have information regarding the identity of the individual, contact investigator David Stamm at (256) 533-8839.
