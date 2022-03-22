Deals
LOOK: Denver Zoo welcomes rare bongo calf

Meet Winston, a rare bongo born at the Denver Zoo.
Meet Winston, a rare bongo born at the Denver Zoo.(Denver Zoo)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DENVER (CNN) – Get ready for your daily dose of cute.

This one comes courtesy of the Denver Zoo, which has welcomed a rare and adorable addition to its herd: a baby bongo.

The calf, named Winston, was born to parents Fern and Howard March 5.

The zoo gave animal lovers their first look at Winston last week in a video on Twitter.

Bongos are a rare species of antelope found in rainforests from Senegal to Kenya.

The Denver Zoo has four adult eastern bongos, which are even more rare than western bongos.

There are fewer than 200 bongos left in the wild and they are considered critically endangered.

Winston is small right now, but he will likely grow to between 3.5 and 4.5 feet tall at the shoulder and weigh between 640 and 900 pounds.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

