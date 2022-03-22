Deals
A Lawrence County warning siren is out of service Tuesday

By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - With severe weather in the forecast Tuesday, a Lawrence County outdoor warning siren is out of service.

The Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency announced on Facebook that a siren located at the Hatton Senior Center is out of service.

In the post, the Lawrence County EMA warned against relying on outdoor warning sirens and suggests that people use weather radios, local TV and radio stations.

