Large amount of controlled substances seized Monday in Scottsboro

Two brothers were arrested in Scottsboro with a large amount of controlled substances.
Two brothers were arrested in Scottsboro with a large amount of controlled substances.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men were arrested Monday in Scottsboro after the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office uncovered a large amount of controlled substances.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, approximately 142 grams of methamphetamine, 84 grams of crack cocaine, 20 grams of cocaine HCL, 33 packages of marijuana, oxycodone, hydrocodone, clonazepam, amphetamine and psilocybin were discovered at a Scottsboro residence.

After the discovery, the arrest of two brothers was made, John Leightner and Timothy Leightner were both arrested and remain on a $78,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

