Huntsville Police holding an open house Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is holding an open house Wednesday that will be open to anyone interested in joining the force.

The open house will be held between 5-7 p.m. at the new Public Safety Training Complex at 5365 Triana Blvd. Those who attend will be able to see how the HPD operates and talk with officers about the job.

HPD is taking applications for rookie and lateral officers at the moment and asks anyone interested to visit JoinHuntsvillePD.com.

