Howard out as Alabama A&M Head Coach

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama A&M Athletics has announced a change in leadership of the men’s basketball program. Below is a statement from Director of Athletics Bryan Hicks regarding that change.

”After conferring with head men’s basketball coach Dylan Howard and consulting with the Alabama A&M University administration, we were not able to come to terms on a contractual agreement. Therefore, we are moving forward immediately with a search and selection process for a new head men’s basketball coach. ”I have had a great working relationship with Coach Howard, we thank him for his contributions to our athletic program and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Howard coached three seasons at Alabama A&M, compiling a 31-76 record, reaching the SWAC Conference Tournament Semifinals in 2022.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.