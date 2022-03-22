Hear ‘Boy Named Banjo’ at one of the country’s best music venues — an underground cave in Tennessee

PELHAM, TN. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Hidden in a small town in Tennessee is a music venue many people want to cross off their bucket list.

At the foothills of the Cumberland Mountains is an underground spot for live music called The Caverns. The cave system covers over 8,000 feet of prehistoric areas to explore and on many nights, shows are hosted in a section known to locals and cavers as Big Mouth Cave.

County-folk band Boy Named Banjo is hitting the underground stage soon. The musicians from Nashville got their start busking on the street outside of the honky tonks since they were too young to get in. Years later, they added some more members and started writing, recording and playing shows anywhere they could.

On vocals and banjo, Barton Davis says the venue is one of the coolest to play in but also a favorite of theirs to check out when other musicians are playing. Their latest EP, “Circles” is one Davis explained they worked hard on to ensure the sound is best translated when heard live and gives the audience the ultimate experience.

You can see Boy Named Banjo live at The Caverns on Saturday, March 26. You can find more information and get your tickets at BoyNamedBanjo.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.