Gadsden man arrested on child pornography charges

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on March 17 for 30 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of dissemination of obscene matter.

David Trimble, 44, was arrested after investigators with the ECSO received a cyber tip from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Crimes Against Children’s Task Force. ECSO investigators conducted a search warrant at a residence Wild Haven Circle, finding an electronic device containing child images.

Trimble is being held at the Etowah County Detention Center on a $360,000 bond.

