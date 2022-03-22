Former Decatur pastor faces additional sex crime charges in Tennessee

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WAFF) - A former pastor of GracePoint Church in Decatur is now facing additional charges related to sex crimes in Tennessee.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Danny Pitts, 58, was indicted and arrested on statutory rape and sexual battery charges after an investigation with special agents. On Monday, March 14, the Grundy County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Pitts with one count of aggravated statutory rape, two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure and one count of statutory rape by an authority figure.

“At the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General J. Michael Taylor, on January 5th, TBI agents began investigating Danny Pitts on allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor in Grundy County,” said TBI.

Authorities say this involves multiple acts with a minor between August and November of 2019.

On November 5, 2021, Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson announced Pitts was indicted on two counts of sodomy involving a minor. Pitts pleaded not guilty. His trial is set for Nov. 28.

Pitts turned himself in to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, March 21 after a joint investigation between Hartselle Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. He was booked into the Grundy County Jail on a $50,000 bond

