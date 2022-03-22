First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather threat and flash flooding potential today

Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential of strong and severe storms as well as a flash flooding threat.

A very strong low pressure system, which brought devastating storms through Texas on Monday, is progressing east this morning and will bring a threat for severe weather to the Tennessee Valley this afternoon. Storms will bring the potential for damaging straight-line winds of 60+ mph, isolated, embedded tornadoes, as well as heavy rain and flooding. Large hail is possible as well, but it the lowest threat of the four. Storms will move in ahead of a cold front in a long line of storms. These will move in as early as 3 PM in Northwest Alabama and the severe threat should end in Northeast Alabama around 9 PM. At this point, you can expect the storms into the Huntsville/Madison metro somewhere around 5 PM to 6 PM.

Heavy rain will become the major threat into the late evening and overnight. Because of this, a Flood Watch has been issued for Colbert, Cullman, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, & Morgan counties in North Alabama and will be in effect from 4 PM Tuesday until 7 AM Wednesday. Locally heavy rainfall of 2 to 3 inches will be possible for many areas of Northwest Alabama, with localized heavier amounts possible as well.

It is warm & breezy start to our day so far and it will only pick up this afternoon. A Wind Advisory is in effect today from 10 AM until 7AM Wednesday. Winds from the south will ramp up through the day and gusts of 25 to 45 mph will be possible. Temperatures are into the low to mid 50s to start the day and we are expecting temperatures to climb into the mid-70s this afternoon. That should allow for plenty of energy to build this afternoon.

Storms will last through the overnight and into early Wednesday. There will still likely be a few showers lingering for Wednesday morning’s commute. From there we will see more clouds roll in from the west northwest. Temperatures on Wednesday will be into the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will be from the west at 15 to 30 mph. From there we will stay cool and dry through the remainder of the week. Highs will stay into the low upper 50s and low 60 with sunshine!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

