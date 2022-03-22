Deals
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for severe storms threat

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Severe Threats
WAFF Severe Threats(WAFF)
By Brad Travis
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, March 22nd is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the threat of severe weather and flash flooding! A TORNADO WATCH is in effect through 7PM for Franklin, Colbert, Lauderdale and Lawrence Counties through 7:00 PM CDT.

A line of strong thunderstorms will move into NW Alabama this afternoon and will quickly move east during the evening commute. Today’s severe threats will include damaging wind gusts over 60 mph, embedded tornadoes, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall. Any slow moving or training thunderstorms will dump heavy amounts of rainfall in a short amount of time. This will cause concern for flash flooding, roadway flooding, and cause rises in area rivers. The severe threat will end later tonight for NE Alabama as the line of storms will move off to the east.

Scattered rain showers and isolated storms will linger into Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be cooler with highs in the 60s. Colder air will settle in for Thursday and Friday with temps in the 50s to low 60s, sunny and dry conditions are expected. Next weekend also looks quiet and dry with below average temperatures.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

