Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Investigators on scene of fatal stabbing in Marshall County

generic graphic
generic graphic(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators are on the scene of a fatal stabbing in Grant Monday night.

One person is dead following the stabbing which occurred near Swearengin Road, according to Steve Guthrie with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. There are no further details at this time. Stick with WAFF 48 News for updates on this story.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur murder-suicide scene
2 men dead after Sunday shooting at the Decatur Quality Inn
Treyvon Young
One injured, one charged after Saturday night shooting in Huntsville
Deandreus Marquez Smith arrested after a traffic violation leads to officers finding drugs and...
Arrest made Friday after Decatur man fails to yield for traffic violation
Vehicle in water near Flint River Bridge
Vehicle crashes in water near Flint River Bridge in Hazel Green
Death investigation underway after body found in downtown Huntsville

Latest News

Marshall County Schools
Marshall County Schools to purchase mobile classrooms
Athens City Schools
Athens City public school administrator found guilty and school fraud scheme
Danny Pitts
Former Decatur pastor faces additional sex crime charges in Tennessee
Sean Burns
Man arrested following alleged shooting in Harvest