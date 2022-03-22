Investigators on scene of fatal stabbing in Marshall County

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators are on the scene of a fatal stabbing in Grant Monday night.

One person is dead following the stabbing which occurred near Swearengin Road, according to Steve Guthrie with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. There are no further details at this time. Stick with WAFF 48 News for updates on this story.

