Athens man attempts to bribe investigators during drug arrest

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on March 16 during a drug-related operation.

Eric Bass, 33, was arrested after investigators found over one quarter pound of methamphetamine, 11 grams of crack cocaine, 24 grams of cocaine, 59 Roxicodone pills and marijuana. A .44 SPL revolver was also found during the search.

Items found during Bass arrest (Limestone County Sheriff's Office)

During his arrest, Bass attempted to bribe investigators with $3,700 and a monthly payment. His offer was declined.

Bass has been charged with two counts of bribery of public servants, two counts of drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance (opium or derivative), possession of drug paraphernalia and first degree possession of marijuana.

Bass is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $515,000 bond.

