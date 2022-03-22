Albertville man charged with desecration of human remains

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Albertville man was arrested and charged after officers responded to reports of a suspicious person near a cemetery.

When officers with the Albertville Police Department arrived at the scene on March 20 at approximately 6:40 p.m., they found Gerald Martens at the cemetery. Officers learned Martens removed bricks from a mausoleum and placed various items inside the opening. Officers then questioned and arrested him.

The investigation showed no evidence that Martens disturbed any human remains or had any relationship to anyone interred in the mausoleum.

Martens was charged with destruction/desecration of human remains and booked into the Marshall County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

