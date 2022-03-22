2 Morgan County deputies discliplined after incident on plane

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Morgan County Deputy is no longer on the force, while another is being disciplined for their actions on a plane in February.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, on Feb. 26, officers assigned to the airport precinct division were made aware of a disturbance on a flight heading to Tampa, Florida. When officers arrived, they found four intoxicated passengers who refused to wear a mask. The four were later taken off the flight.

While being taken off the flight, two of those people identified themselves as law enforcement. Those who were later identified as Morgan County Deputies.

“Our team, like everywhere else, still relies on people, which can make mistakes,” said Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett.

Birmingham Police say one of the individuals, who were taken off the plane, became irate towards the officer. The plane was deboarded because of the situation.

“Our agency apologies to the Birmingham Police Department, Southwest Airlines, and the passengers on that flight for this off-duty incident,” said Sheriff Puckett.

The two deputies and the two other passengers were not allowed to reboard the plane.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, both deputies have been disciplined based on their roles in the incident. One of the deputies is no longer on the force. However, the sheriff’s office did not specify whether the deputy was fired or resigned.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.