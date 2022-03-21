Warm & breezy today with sunshine; First Alert for strong storms Tuesday

Happy Monday! We’re in for a great day today but be Alert for Tuesday.

A cool spring morning out there today as today is the first full day of Spring! Temperatures are in the upper 30s and low 40s in most communities, but we are expecting a nice warm up for the later part of the day today. Sunshine and a south wind will help us warm up into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. That wind will be breezy at times today, gusting from the south up to 20 mph. Enjoy today because tomorrow and Wednesday look impactful.

The First Alert is out for Tuesday due to the potential at strong and severe storms. The main severe threat looks to be to our southwest into southern Mississippi and Louisiana, but we still have potential here during the afternoon and evening. It will be a warm and windy day on Tuesday, with gusts from the south as high as 35 to 40 mph. This will help us warm into the up mid 70s in some areas. Humidity will be on the rise, and we will see sunshine for the first half of the day as well. By the afternoon, a line of storms will race in. The timing is still a bit murky, but it should be sometime during the mid to late afternoon or evening. Strong gusts of 60+ mph will be the main threat, but kinks in the line of storms could produce a few low-end tornadoes. Heavy rainfall will be possible as well, with 1 to 2 inches possible.

Overnight into Wednesday the showers and storms will continue, before wrapping um mid-morning Wednesday. Winds will turn to the southwest and west, but they should remain breezy at 15 to 30 mph. Temperatures will be slightly cooler Wednesday and Thursday with the low to mid 60s. However, we should stay dry all the way from Wednesday afternoon into the weekend!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.