Vince Gill coming to Huntsville this summer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Recording artist, Vince Gill will be coming to Huntsville July 17 while on his new summer tour.

The concert will be at the Von Braun Center and tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the VBC Box Office or on ticketmaster.com. Reserved seats range from $66 to $96.

Gill has been touring with the Eagles since 2017 but will be taking center-stage for this tour. Along with Gill be Wendy Moten who is best known for her performances on NBC’s The Voice in 2021.

