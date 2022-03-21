Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Vince Gill coming to Huntsville this summer

Vince Gill is coming to the Von Braun Center this summer.
Vince Gill is coming to the Von Braun Center this summer.(Von Braun Center)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Recording artist, Vince Gill will be coming to Huntsville July 17 while on his new summer tour.

The concert will be at the Von Braun Center and tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the VBC Box Office or on ticketmaster.com. Reserved seats range from $66 to $96.

Gill has been touring with the Eagles since 2017 but will be taking center-stage for this tour. Along with Gill be Wendy Moten who is best known for her performances on NBC’s The Voice in 2021.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur murder-suicide scene
2 men dead after Sunday shooting at the Decatur Quality Inn
Treyvon Young
One injured, one charged after Saturday night shooting in Huntsville
Deandreus Marquez Smith arrested after a traffic violation leads to officers finding drugs and...
Arrest made Friday after Decatur man fails to yield for traffic violation
Braden Fielding
Missing 10-year-old Nashville boy found

Latest News

Madison Police looking to ID two people suspected of theft
Body found Monday in downtown Huntsville
Huntsville Hospital
Huntsville Hospital to launch new nurse training program
EMA testing sirens
Jackson County to test emergency sirens