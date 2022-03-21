Deals
Vehicle crashes in water near Flint River Bridge in Hazel Green

One person rescued from vehicle is being med flighted from the scene
A person is trapped in their car Monday afternoon in Hazel Green.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Following a car crash into water in Hazel Green, one person was med flighted from the scene in critical condition.

Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Services confirms one person was trapped in the vehicle in shallow waters near the Flint River Bridge. Around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews received reports of the crash in the area of 2209 Charity Lane in Hazel Green.

Vehicle in water near Flint River Bridge
Vehicle in water near Flint River Bridge(WAFF)

Fire & Rescue teams from Toney, Hazel Green and Bobo all responded. Additionally, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and ALEA Troopers were on scene.

According to Webster, the driver is in critical condition. The med flight landed on scene at 12:20 p.m.

Med Flight from the scene
Med Flight from the scene(WAFF)

