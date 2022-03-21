Rate of opioid overdoses going down in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials are cautiously optimistic about the rates of opioid overdoses in Madison County. HEMSI Community Relations Officer Don Webster says they’re responding to fewer opioid overdoses on average compared to last year.

In January and February 2022, HEMSI responded to an average of 63 opioid overdoses per month.

It’s a sharp decline from 2021. Webster says HEMSI responded to 76 opioid overdoses per month. He says that’s the highest average of overdoses in recorded history.

Webster says he believes there are three reasons impacting the high overdoses. The main reason people are turning to opiates is the stresses from the COVID-19 pandemic, like the death of a loved one or losing a job.

He also believes more people are experiencing overdoses because fentanyl is in more drugs than ever before, he says it can come in an injection or powder form.

Webster says the increased population is a factor in the high numbers in 2021. Webster says opioid addiction can impact anyone. “It doesn’t know whether you’re rich, whether you’re poor or whether you’re middle income. It doesn’t know what color your skin is. It doesn’t know what sex you are whether you’re male or female, it doesn’t know anything. Addiction affects everybody,” said Webster.

He says one of the best ways to fight overdoses is carrying Narcan to help reverse overdoses. The Jefferson County Department of Health is mailing two doses of Narcan in its nasal spray form to anyone in Alabama.

