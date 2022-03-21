Pop duo Ni/Co representing Alabama on new NBC show, “American Song Contest”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - All across the country, there are talented musicians, but only two are representing Alabama on NBC’s new show, “American Song Contest.”

Dani Brillhart and Colton Jones make up the pop duo Ni/Co and will represent Alabama in the competition. While the two live in California now, they both spent time learning about themselves and their music in Alabama. Jones spent his younger years growing up in Montgomery and it was there he found his love for music.

“I went to elementary school in Montgomery and that’s like the first place I learned I love music and I love singing,” Jones said. “After we left Montgomery, we moved to a bunch of different states and music was my constant. So, it’s been amazing to represent this state because it’s like my home for music.”

Years later, Brillhart and Jones played their first gig together at The University of Alabama. From there, Ni/Co was born.

From original songs to unique twists on popular cover songs, the two have since gained a popular following on social media with over nearly 300K subscribers on YouTube and over 20k followers on Instagram.

“Our overall style is pop, it has R&B influence but it’s pop at its core. I think we were kind of unexpected and I think that’s why the show really liked us. I think people underestimate all the different parts of Alabama and how much Alabama has to offer culturally.”

The show comes from the producers of “Eurovision Song Contest” and “The Voice,” and is hosted by big names Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson. Watch artists representing every state, Washington, D.C., and five U.S. territories.

“American Song Contest” premiers Monday, March 21 at 7 p.m.

