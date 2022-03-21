Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

No. 2 Auburn falls to Miami

Feb 24, 2022; Greenville, SC, USA; K.D. Johnson (0) drives the ball down court during the...
Feb 24, 2022; Greenville, SC, USA; K.D. Johnson (0) drives the ball down court during the between Auburn and Miami in the Round of 32 in Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Shannon/AU Athletics(Matthew Shannon | Matthew Shannon/AU Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Second-seeded Auburn is returning home without advancing to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

No. 10 Miami is in the regional semifinals for the first time in six years following a 79-61 stifling of the Tigers. Isaiah Wong scored 21 points and Kameron McGusty had 20 as the Hurricanes humbled a team that spent three weeks atop The Associated Press men’s basketball poll.

Jabari Smith had just 10 points on 3 of 16 shooting for Auburn, while Walker Kessler was held to two points.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur murder-suicide scene
2 men dead after Sunday shooting at the Decatur Quality Inn
Treyvon Young
One injured, one charged after Saturday night shooting in Huntsville
Deandreus Marquez Smith arrested after a traffic violation leads to officers finding drugs and...
Arrest made Friday after Decatur man fails to yield for traffic violation
Braden Fielding
Missing 10-year-old Nashville boy found

Latest News

Auburn finds rhythm early in NCAA tournament
Auburn finds rhythm early in NCAA tournament
Smith leads Auburn to 10th straight NCAA opening win, 80-61
Jabari Smith leads Auburn to 10th straight NCAA opening win, 80-61
3/18/22 MBB Alabama vs Notre Dame NCAA Tournament Round #1 Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford...
Alabama falls to Notre Dame in NCAA Tournament, ends season at 19-14
Georgia Chambers reporting live from NCAA tournament
Georgia Chambers reporting live from NCAA tournament