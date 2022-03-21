New primary care clinic and mobile medical unit roll out in Dekalb County

VALLEY HEAD, Ala. (WAFF) - A Valley Head father and son duo are trying to fill the health divide in rural areas. They’re starting their own primary care clinic and mobile medical unit.

According to the Pew Research Center, rural Americans live twice as far away from hospitals (10.5 miles) compared to their urban (4.4 miles) and suburban (5.6 miles) counterparts. The Center reports nearly a quarter (23%) of Americans living in rural areas say access to hospitals is a major problem in their community compared to 18% of urbanites and 9% of suburbanites.

Local providers like John and Trey Moore are filling in the gaps. They opened the North Dekalb Primary Care Clinic just two weeks ago. It’s the only one in Valley Head and serves a large swath of the Sand Mountain area.

John Moore, the co-founder and one of the clinic’s Nurse Practitioners, says the clinic offers all primary care basics like running lab tests and fixing broken bones. He says this is just the beginning, they have a lot more services coming soon, like x-ray capability and mental health counseling.

Moore says they’re also setting up their molecular testing suite to become the only place in Dekalb County that runs COVID-19 PCR tests. He says they should be able to get those results in under 24 hours.

Moore says it’s important to have local healthcare providers because they understand the community better. “Knowing people and the population, they have grown to trust us so we can cut visit times down because they can open up more genuinely and let you know what’s bothering them instead of trying to beat around the bush because they’re anxious and we don’t have that friendly relationship established,” said Moore.

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting

To make medical services even more available, they’re rolling out a mobile unit. They are upgrading an RV to be a medical clinic on wheels. It’s complete with a waiting room, exam room and space for quick services like testing and vaccinations.

The Moores say they want to start by setting up near hospitals to ease their workload. They also want to park by private businesses to help with physicals, COVID-19 or drug testing and more. “For the private employers, If employees are sick happen to leave for doctors we can literally pull up to your parking lot and do A to Z. Everything you see in the brick and mortar we can do on the mobile unit,” said Trey Moore, co-founder and Director of the Mobile Unit.

They say the mobile unit will be up and running this week.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.