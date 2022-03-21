Meet Tyler Braden, the Tennessee musician on NBC’s, “American Song Contest”

NASHVILLE, TN. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - NBC’s new show, “American Song Contest,” is bringing together 56 different artists and musicians from all around the country. Joining them is Tyler Braden, a singer/songwriter from Tennessee.

Coming from a musical family, Tyler Braden has been singing his whole life whether it was at church, family events or local spots in his hometown. While he’s been in Tennessee for the past few years, Braden grew up north of Montgomery. Though he’s from a small town in Alabama, Braden has called Tennessee home for a few years now.

As he got older, Braden moved to Nashville to chase his musical dreams and has been playing gigs and releasing original music ever since. From the honky tonk stage to the big screen, Bradens says he feels like he is representing a type of people more than just a state.

“I feel like I get to represent everyone that’s made that move because I did the same thing,” Braden said. “I moved from a small town to Nashville to chase this dream. And I’ve been here a while now and I get to go out there and represent everyone that’s done that. I feel like I’m representing even more than Tennessee... to be able to represent the people that I work with every day and write songs with every day.”

The show comes from the producers of “Eurovision Song Contest” and “The Voice,” and is hosted by big names Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson. Watch artists representing every state, Washington, D.C., and five U.S. territories.

“American Song Contest” premiers Monday, March 21 at 7 p.m.

