Man arrested following alleged shooting in Harvest

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County man was arrested on Sunday after Madison County Sheriff’s officers responded to a shots fired call in Harvest.

A little before 11 p.m. on Sunday night, officers were called to a residence on Lockport Drive. When they arrived, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Brandon Lee Craig, 33, was identified as the victim and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators identified Sean Burns, 35, as the offender and he was arrested and charged. Burns is currently being held in the Madison County Detention Facility in lieu of a $75,000 bond.

