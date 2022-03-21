Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Man arrested following alleged shooting in Harvest

Sean Burns
Sean Burns(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County man was arrested on Sunday after Madison County Sheriff’s officers responded to a shots fired call in Harvest.

A little before 11 p.m. on Sunday night, officers were called to a residence on Lockport Drive. When they arrived, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Brandon Lee Craig, 33, was identified as the victim and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators identified Sean Burns, 35, as the offender and he was arrested and charged. Burns is currently being held in the Madison County Detention Facility in lieu of a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur murder-suicide scene
2 men dead after Sunday shooting at the Decatur Quality Inn
Treyvon Young
One injured, one charged after Saturday night shooting in Huntsville
Deandreus Marquez Smith arrested after a traffic violation leads to officers finding drugs and...
Arrest made Friday after Decatur man fails to yield for traffic violation
Braden Fielding
Missing 10-year-old Nashville boy found

Latest News

Opioid overdoses trending down in 2022
Rate of opioid overdoses going down in Madison County
More people experiencing 'secondary trauma'
Secondary trauma impacting medical professionals and other people in ‘helping’ industries
Rick Carter
Former Athens High School principal found guilty on wire fraud charges
Vehicle in water near Flint River Bridge
Vehicle crashes in water near Flint River Bridge in Hazel Green