Madison Police looking to ID two people suspected of theft

By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department is asking for help in identifying two theft suspects.

In a Facebook post, MPD posted a picture of two people that they suspect of stealing over $200 worth of clothing from a Madison store.

The post asks that if you have any information, contact Detective Jesse Scroggin at 256-772-5619 or email jesse.scroggin@madisonal.gov

Recognize these theft suspects? Contact Det. Jesse Scroggin at 256-772-5619 or email jesse.scroggin@madisonal.gov if you can help identify.

Posted by Madison, Alabama Police Department on Monday, March 21, 2022

