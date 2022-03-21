Madison Police looking to ID two people suspected of theft
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department is asking for help in identifying two theft suspects.
In a Facebook post, MPD posted a picture of two people that they suspect of stealing over $200 worth of clothing from a Madison store.
The post asks that if you have any information, contact Detective Jesse Scroggin at 256-772-5619 or email jesse.scroggin@madisonal.gov
