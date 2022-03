JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency announced via Twitter that the county will be testing the emergency sirens today.

Jackson County says the sirens will be tested at 10 a.m. today.

Last week, two Limestone County sirens were considered out of service.

3/21/22



We will test sirens at 10:00am — Jackson Co. Ala. EMA (@JacksonCoAL_EMA) March 21, 2022

