Huntsville Hospital to launch new nurse training program

Huntsville Hospital
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital and Drake State Community and Technical College announced that they will be launching a new program that will train Licensed Practical Nurses that will work at the hospital.

“If there is a win-win for someone looking for a career, this is it,” said Tracy Doughty, President and Chief Operating Officer of Huntsville Hospital. “Drake State has an outstanding nursing program and Huntsville Hospital is the largest employer of nurses in North Alabama. Drake will train them and we will hire them. In fact, when they are accepted into the LPN Launch program, Huntsville Hospital will agree to hire them upon successful graduation.”

Students that enter the program will receive financial assistance from Huntsville Hospital with up to $15,000 for tuition, fees books and other expenses. To earn the assistance, students must agree to work for three years as an LPN at Huntsville Hospital.

The deadline to apply for the program is April 30. The first class of 25 will begin in the fall semester. An informational session for the program is scheduled for March 31, for more information, go to drakestate.edu or call 256-551-3156

