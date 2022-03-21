How an extra chromosome led to A Little Something Extra Ice Cream

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day. The date, 3-21 is also a reflection of the fact that those with down syndrome have three copies of the 21st chromosome.

Still, these beautiful individuals are capable of doing so much in this world, and we want to introduce you to some of them on TVL. Meet Hunter Norwood of Albertville, CEO of A Little Something Extra Ice Cream.

