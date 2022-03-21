Habitat for Humanity of Madison County expanding services to Limestone County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with Habitat for Humanity of Madison County announced on Monday that services will be expanded to Limestone County.

The new name of the affiliate will be Habitat for Humanity of the River Valley.

Habitat for Humanity partners with approved applicants, volunteers and donors to make affordable housing in the community. The homes are sold to families at a zero percent mortgage.

“For a number of years our organization has received countless phone calls from families and individuals living in Limestone County in desperate need of housing assistance,” Director of Operations Jeremy Foulks said in a statement. “We know Limestone County is a very caring community and we believe the partnership between the community and Habitat will help serve those in need of a hand up and not a hand out.”

This expansion will provide important services to families across Limestone County.

“HFH of the River Valley is excited to partner with Limestone County to build affordable homes for families,” HFH of the River Valley Board President Lynn Troy said in a statement. “We look forward to changing lives one home at a time through collaboration with volunteers, donors, and partner families.”

