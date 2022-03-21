Deals
Former Athens High School principal found guilty on wire fraud charges

Rick Carter
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Athens High School principal who was charged for participating in a multi-year scheme to boost enrollment and obtain additional funds has been found guilty.

Rick Carter was found guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, four counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft. Carter was one of many individuals involved in the scheme.

Carter will be sentenced this summer and could face up to 20 years in prison.

