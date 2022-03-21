Former Athens High School principal found guilty on wire fraud charges

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Athens High School principal who was charged for participating in a multi-year scheme to boost enrollment and obtain additional funds has been found guilty.

Rick Carter was found guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, four counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft. Carter was one of many individuals involved in the scheme.

Carter will be sentenced this summer and could face up to 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.