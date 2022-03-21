FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Tuesday: Severe storms & flash flooding

Breezy winds from the southeast will stay with us this evening with increasing clouds and lows dropping into the low to middle 50s.

A WIND ADVISORY and FLOOD WATCH are in effect for most counties Tuesday into Wednesday for blustery conditions and locally heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding.

Tuesday, March 22nd is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the threat of severe weather and flash flooding! A line of thunderstorms will move into NW Alabama as early as 3PM Tuesday and will quickly move west through the afternoon and evening commute. Tuesday’s severe threats will include damaging wind gusts over 60 mph, tornadoes, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall. Any slow moving or training thunderstorms will dump heavy amounts of rainfall in a short amount of time. This will cause concern for flash flooding, roadway flooding, and also cause rises in area rivers. The severe threat will end around midnight for NE Alabama as the line of storms will move off to the east.

Scattered rain showers will linger into Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be cooler with highs in the 60s. Colder air will settle in for Thursday and Friday with temps in the 50s to low 60s, sunny and dry conditions are expected. Next weekend also looks quiet and dry with below average temperatures.

