DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department donated 100 of its surplus, decommissioned vests to Ukraine to help protect the citizens of the country.

The vests will be used in Ukrainian efforts to protect citizens from shrapnel. Officer Macey Knight linked the Decatur Police Department with the Ukrainian relief effort.

