Deadly house fire kills one in Eva.

A house fire in Morgan County took the life of one person Sunday afternoon.
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There was not much left after a fire destroyed a home in Eva, Alabama. Fire fighters rushed to the scene at around 11 am and stayed there until 5 p-m watching for hot spots and extinguish the flames.

Damage to the mobile home was extensive. Windows were broken, others are missing, walls were charred.

Fire Chief Mike Hill with the Bethel-Gumpond Volunteer Fire department tells me one person died in this fire.

“There was a fatality in the residence of the structure fire. At that time, we began to secure the scene and fish out any hot spots and turn the scene over to the State Fire Marshall and Sheriff’s office,” Hill said.

He also says the investigation into the fire is still ongoing and that the cause of this tragedy is still unknown.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

