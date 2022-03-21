Deals
Body found Monday in downtown Huntsville

By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A police spokesperson claims that a call came in just before 7 a.m. Monday, reporting that a dead body was seen in downtown Huntsville.

Officers responded to the area of Madison street, but not much else is known at this time.

The situation is still under investigation and WAFF will release more information as it becomes available.

