“Between the Mountain and the Sky”: How a Jersey teen became a mother of 50 Nepal children

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - At just 19-years-old, Maggie Doyne took a gap year between high school and college to go to Nepal. While the teenager thought she’d spend some time there before going off to school, her life completely changed during her visit when she adopted a child.

The children she met in Nepal faced dire poverty and hunger and the reality of their needs pulled tight on Doyne’s heart. Helping one child led to helping another. Another child led to a few more until the young woman from Jersey eventually opened Kopila Valley Children’s Home. From there, she launched BlinkNow, non-profit empowering children of Nepal.

She shares her story, one of love, loss, healing and hope, in her brand new book, “Between the Mountain and the Sky.”

The book comes out on March 22, you can find more on the book and grab a copy yourself here.

