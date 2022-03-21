Deals
Bank Independent Food Drive gives TVL a reason to sing

By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The 48 Newsroom hit the mic to sing some songs about food.

Why? Bank Independent is hosting a food drive to provide meals for families in need in our area! Drop non-perishable food items at a bank independent near you. There are several locations across north Alabama and they are all accepting donations now through March 25th.

