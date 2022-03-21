Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

AT&T Fiber line cut near Russellville Central Office

(MGN)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced that the AT&T Fiber line near the Russellville Central Office has been cut.

Officials said this may affect the ability to dial 911 with a landline. Residents should use their cellular device or call (256) 332-8820 to connect with the 911 Dispatch Center.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur murder-suicide scene
2 men dead after Sunday shooting at the Decatur Quality Inn
Treyvon Young
One injured, one charged after Saturday night shooting in Huntsville
Deandreus Marquez Smith arrested after a traffic violation leads to officers finding drugs and...
Arrest made Friday after Decatur man fails to yield for traffic violation
Braden Fielding
Missing 10-year-old Nashville boy found

Latest News

Walter Sullivan
Man facing arson charge after fire at Shelby Motel
Experts say the biggest thing holding most people back from buying a home is the down...
Faked Out: Con artists copycatting social media profiles lure family and friends into scams
New Gray TV/Alabama Daily News Poll shows Ivey holds comfortable GOP primary lead
Governor's Poll Analysis: Gray TV/Alabama Daily News Poll shows Ivey with GOP primary lead
Governor's Poll Analysis: Gray TV/Alabama Daily News Poll shows Ivey with GOP primary lead