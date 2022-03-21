AT&T Fiber line cut near Russellville Central Office

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced that the AT&T Fiber line near the Russellville Central Office has been cut.

Officials said this may affect the ability to dial 911 with a landline. Residents should use their cellular device or call (256) 332-8820 to connect with the 911 Dispatch Center.

