Work Week Warmup, Storms Ahead For Tuesday

Good Sunday Morning! Grab a jacket because it is a chilly start this morning.

Temperatures have dropped into the mid to upper 30s across the Tennessee Valley this morning as the clouds have cleared out of the area. Additionally, some patchy fog has developed across some parts of the Tennessee Valley, so make sure to take it slow as you are headed out this morning. The good news is that the sunshine will return today and temperatures will warm into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees for the first day of spring! Temperatures will dip into the low 40s tonight for a low with mostly clear skies. Monday will feature another warm day with sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 70s.

Clouds will start to move in during the day Tuesday ahead of our next storm system with high temperatures in the upper 60s. A strong cold front will push into the Tennessee Valley in the late afternoon to evening hours on Tuesday accompanied by showers and thunderstorms. Right now, the best ingredients are forecasted to be south and west of our viewing area which means that severe thunderstorm activity is not expected at this time. However, 1-2 inches of rain could bring some localized flooding to the Tennessee Valley. The cold front will push through the area by Wednesday morning and near average temperatures can be expected the rest of the week.

Meteorologist Adam Clayton

