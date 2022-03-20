Deals
Temperatures drop into the mid to upper 30s across the Tennessee Valley

WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
By Adam Clayton
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Sunday Morning! Temperatures have dropped into the mid to upper 30s across the Tennessee Valley, as the clouds have cleared out of the area.

Additionally, some patchy fog has developed across some parts of the area, so make sure to take it slow as you head out the house. The good news is that the sunshine will return Sunday, and temperatures will warm into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees for the first day of spring!

Temperatures will dip into the low 40s Sunday night for a low with mostly clear skies. Monday will feature another warm day with sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 70s.

Clouds will start to move in during the day Tuesday ahead of our next storm system with high temperatures in the upper 60s. A strong cold front will push into the Tennessee Valley in the late afternoon to evening hours on Tuesday. This will be accompanied by showers and thunderstorms.

Right now, the best ingredients are forecasted to be south and west of our viewing area, which means that severe thunderstorm activity is not expected at this time. However, one to two inches of rain could bring some localized flooding to the Valley.

The cold front will push through the area by Wednesday morning, and near average temperatures can be expected for the rest of the week.

WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 5