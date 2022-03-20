Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Oakwood looking to advance in academic competition playoffs

Oakwood University's HCASC team prior to the HCASC playoffs.
Oakwood University's HCASC team prior to the HCASC playoffs.(Oakwood University)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Oakwood University looks to advance to the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge (HCASC) National Championship Tournament with a win Saturday.

The HCASC is an academic competition for HBCUs. Oakwood advanced in the preliminary round and is now one of 16 teams that will compete in the playoffs.

The playoffs will take place on March 20, if they do well, Oakwood will advance to the National Championship Tournament that takes place April 10-12. The top prize for the national champion is a $75,000 institutional grant from Honda.

The playoffs will stream live at HCASC.com starting at 1 p.m. EDT on March 20.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence County couple identified in apparent murder-suicide
The incident happened during an attempted shoplifting in 2020.
Decatur business owner sues city; claiming excessive police force
Items seized from Juan Miquel Juan
Suspicious package leads to the arrest of DeKalb County man
Fire at Shelby Hotel Friday night
Crews respond to fire at Shelby Motel
Firing-squad executions have been given the greenlight in South Carolina.
Firing-squad executions get the greenlight in South Carolina

Latest News

Braden Fielding
Missing 10-year-old Nashville boy found
Deandreus Marquez Smith arrested after a traffic violation leads to officers finding drugs and...
Arrest made Friday after Decatur man fails to yield for traffic violation
Video shows the incredible reunion as the dog missing from a January crash in Iberville Parish...
Fenny and George reunite after months apart
Decision 2022: Kathy Warner-Stanton announces bid for Congress