Oakwood looking to advance in academic competition playoffs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Oakwood University looks to advance to the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge (HCASC) National Championship Tournament with a win Saturday.

The HCASC is an academic competition for HBCUs. Oakwood advanced in the preliminary round and is now one of 16 teams that will compete in the playoffs.

The playoffs will take place on March 20, if they do well, Oakwood will advance to the National Championship Tournament that takes place April 10-12. The top prize for the national champion is a $75,000 institutional grant from Honda.

The playoffs will stream live at HCASC.com starting at 1 p.m. EDT on March 20.

